MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When you hear “Boy Scouts,” you normally think “no girls allowed” but now it is a different story, both boys and girls are welcome in all the scouts BSA programs.

“It’s an opportunity to go outdoors and go through the normal day to day activities but in a completely different environment,” says Marissa Dumais of troop 20 in Milford.

Scouts teach boys and girls valuable skills that can be used in everyday life. Since 2018, girls have been able to join Cub Scouts and in 2019 girls were allowed to join the next level, Scouts BSA. These past few years have already opened the scout’s eyes to new possibilities.

“Being a scout has exposed me to a lot of leadership and survival skills, that have helped me in school in terms of leadership. And for survival it’s just something that will help me in the future like knowing first aid is great if someone falls down in the street and they need help or just being able to help in an emergency situation, where no one else around knows what to do,” says Dumais.

