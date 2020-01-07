Seacrest Retirement Center shares what they offer

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  Seacrest Retirement Center is an assisted living facility in West Haven.

Seacrest Manager Tracy Crutchfield along with Family Public Relations Carol Cadett tells us what they have to offer.

What Seacrest Retirement Center offers:

  • Magnificent oceanfront locations
  • Personalized resident services
  • 24 Hour Security
  • Chef-Prepared, home-style cuisine in a restaurant setting
  • Age-In-Place model of care
  • Specialized services for those with memory impairment

To learn more, click here.

