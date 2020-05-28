Secure My Medical Records: Protect your family and yourself

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now, more than ever, it’s important to have your medical records organized and readily available, and there’s app that does just that.

Here with Secure My Medical Records is Director of Operations Jaime LeVasseur.

Secure My Medical Records (SMMR) is groundbreaking software where you have exclusive control of your own medical information. This is critical information that you can then give your healthcare provider to help take care of you.

Q- How can you sign up for Secure My Medical Records?

A- It’s very easy to do. Go to www.securemymedicalrecords.com and you can sign you and your family up immediately. If there are any questions, feel free to call us at 860-361-6949

Q- Who should sign up for secure my medical records?

A- Everyone. Especially important for families with children so you have a secure and safe place with all their medical history in case an emergency provider needs it.

Q- How secure is SMMR? Who can see my information?

A- Only you and the people you choose to share your information with have exclusive access. It is an extremely secure and airtight system.

