New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) Medicare’s Annual Election Period starts October 15th and runs through December 7th. Understanding all of the different options can be extremely complicated, and you want to make the most informed choices that you can.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Traci O’Brien, a Licensed Insurance Broker and owner of Senior Insurance Consultants, who came in to discuss some of the changes to Medicare and to talk about how her agency can assist you in making these important decisions during enrollment.



Watch this interview as Traci answers the following questions:

What’s new this year in Medicare plans?

What do we need to know?

What’s the difference between a Medicare Supplement Plan

and a Medicare Advantage Plan?

and a Medicare Advantage Plan? What is a Medicare Savings Program?

Is there anything people should avoid, or be wary of?

How does the Inflation Reduction Act affect my choices?

How can someone learn more about working with Senior Insurance Consultants?

To learn more, and get in touch with Traci, visit her website at https://www.sic65.com/ or call 1-888-767-3646