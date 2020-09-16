Sentinel Asset Management helps with retirement planning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Could you be making a critical mistake when filing for social security? Surprisingly, a lot of people do.

Here to provide insights to maximize your social security benefits from Sentinel Asset Management, Managing Member Will Warner.

We’re focusing on retirement and social security and, those who are getting ready to retire with anticipation on cashing in on what they’ve been contributing to.

The following questions are covered:

Who do you typically help with financial planning? Why do people end up filing incorrectly? How do people lose money from social security?

Three things to do to make the most of social security:

How do I get those three calculations? Does the Social Security Administration provide them Does it matter when you file?

To learn more, click here.