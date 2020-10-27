Sentinel Asset Management: Market risk in retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the impending election and continued social upheaval, today more than ever the stock market’s future is uncertain.

Here to give you guidance to handle whatever the market throws your way from Sentinel Asset Management, Managing Member Will Warner.

The following are covered:

With the market uncertainty, is it a good place to rely on for your retirement savings?

Is there anything our viewers can do to limit that risk?

If you are younger, we’ve discussed this before. What do you think about that idea?

What if the opposite is true and you’re nearing retirement, or maybe you might already be retired?

Do you know that that was the worst of it? Do you know if there is more coming?

What should someone do if they’ve just retired or they’re planning to retire, how do they handle the downturn of this market?

For a free personal market risk analysis call (203) 793-0707.

To learn more, click here.