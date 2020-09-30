Sentinel Asset Management: Market Risk in Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the arrival of the Coronavirus in the United States in this year, the stock market took a huge dip. Many investors panicked at what seemed to be a major loss in their investment portfolios.

Here to offer you guidance to handle whatever the market throws your way is Will Warner Managing Member at Sentinel Asset Management.

Warner covers the following questions:

Is the stock market really the best place to put your savings as you prepare for retirement or during retirement?

Is there anything our viewers can do to limit their risk?

I have always heard think long-term, it will come back, is that true?

“Losses hurt you, more than gains help you”, what does that mean?

How should those retired or those nearing retirement handle a downturn in the market?

