Sentinel Asset Management: Planning for taxes in retirement

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may think you are on track with your retirement savings, but chances are, you’ve overlooked some key factors that could take a huge bite out of your hard-earned nest egg.

Here to give you the run-down on effective retirement planning from Sentinel Asset Management is managing member, Will Warner.

Most people think their biggest expense in retirement is going to be health care, a mortgage, perhaps their travel plans.

Warner covers the following questions:

  • Reducing or even eliminating taxes in retirement, how do people accomplish that?
  • What about the other factors to creating guaranteed money in retirement?
  • What happens if there is a recession or downturn in the markets?
  • How does social security play into this?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.