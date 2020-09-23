Sentinel Asset Management: Planning for taxes in retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You may think you are on track with your retirement savings, but chances are, you’ve overlooked some key factors that could take a huge bite out of your hard-earned nest egg.
Here to give you the run-down on effective retirement planning from Sentinel Asset Management is managing member, Will Warner.
Most people think their biggest expense in retirement is going to be health care, a mortgage, perhaps their travel plans.
Warner covers the following questions:
- Reducing or even eliminating taxes in retirement, how do people accomplish that?
- What about the other factors to creating guaranteed money in retirement?
- What happens if there is a recession or downturn in the markets?
- How does social security play into this?
To learn more, click here.