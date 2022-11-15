New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Thanksgiving is almost here and if you’re looking for a little help in the kitchen this year, Bishop’s Orchards has got you covered. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Sarah Bishop Dellaventura, COO, and 6th Generation member of the Bishop Family, who came to talk about the delicious options they have available.

Sarah says, “If you want to cook yourself, we can help. Obviously, we have all the ingredients for you to do that. But if you feel like spending more time with the family out of the kitchen, sitting down, watching football, whatever, and just not spending hours, we will take care of it for you.”

“Our kitchen team has done a great job in putting together a menu that can be ordered online, and we’ve got you covered.”

Of course, Bishop’s Orchards has the “staples,” such as apple cider donuts and kettle corn and apple cider. But they also have several different wines, meant for the fall season:

Amazing Grace – An apple cranberry wine

Faulkner Spiced – Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in an apple wine

Celebration – Pure apple wine

There’s a wide assortment of sides you can order, or you can order the entire Thanksgiving meal,

all from the comfort of your couch (or phone!). From stuffing, squash, to mashed potatoes or soup – you just need to check out the menu on their website and place your order.

But there is a deadline! Sara recommends that orders should be placed by November 20 – or the 21st at the latest. And then you can come pick your order up, either curbside or inside at the wine bar, where their pick-up stations will be. Pick-up is available all week long prior to Thanksgiving (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) – but Bishop’s is not open on Thanksgiving itself.

What about dessert!? Of course, their popular pies will be available: apple crumb, plate apple, pumpkin pecan, fruits of the farm, rhubarb strawberry. Plus, cheesecake – traditional or topped with strawberries. There are other baked goods like cookies and breads as well. Or you can buy fruit and bake your own pies for the holiday.

Fresh Turkeys are also available for pre-order, for those who like to cook their own – Bishop’s has a limited amount of them from local farms so you can pick it up, take it home, and cook it up right in your very own kitchen. November 18th is the deadline for that.

Be sure to come back to Bishop’s after Thanksgiving during the first two weekends in December when their “Christmas Barn” will be open. Sarah says, “Santa will be with us. We’ll have tickets available online for families. There’ll be crafts and baked goods, fun things to do. We’re looking at a surprise Polar Express with our apple tree that we’re working on, making it into a new little locomotive.”

Visit the Bishop’s Orchards website for ordering and payment details at https://bishopsorchards.com/holiday-orders/ or for questions, call 203-453-2338.