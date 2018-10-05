CT STYLE

Seven Angels Theatre kicks off Altar Boyz

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 01:54 PM EDT

Seven Angels Theatre kicks off Altar Boyz

(WTNH) - The Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury is kicking off their 28th season with a boy band Broadway smash hit! 

Altar Boyz runs now through October 21st .

Maclain Dassatti, Louis Griffin, and Jeff Jordan came to CT Style to talk about the show. They discussed what the show was about and talked about their characters.

They even gave us a sneak peak performance! If you want to see, you can watch the video above.

To get tickets, you can head to SevenAngelsTheatre.org.

