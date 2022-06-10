SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — From all that came out of the pandemic, support for small businesses was one of the positives. So much so, that a Shelton man has now opened a gift shop specially designed to showcase the work of local entrepreneurs. It’s called the Shelton Gift Boutique.

“This actually turned into a lot larger of a operation than i thought it would. right now we have 34 different crafters in our shop,” says owner Bryan Lizotte.

The Shelton native is a full time magician. When the pandemic hit, he applied for a Small Business Grant with the hopes of helping his business, maybe opening a magic shop.

But then he came up with the Shelton Gift Boutique, which opened it’s doors to customers this Spring.

“Maybe I could help other small businesses,” he said. “There’s 34 different vendors, so there’s basically 34 different types of of things that people can purchase.”

Walk around the store, and you’ll notice every item is labeled by where it’s made—Stratford, Middletown, Milford. All from Connecticut.

“That is the whole idea,” Lizotte explained. “A lot of the gifts that we have are very unique and I think that’s what people like, plus people do like to purchase and shop local and support local businesses.”

And while he only opened the store a few months ago, Lizotte has high hopes:

“I hope it does sort of become a destination where people from out of the area want to come and visit and buy our gifts and maybe I’ll expand someday. We’ll see.”