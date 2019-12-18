Shopping made fun and easy at Amato’s Toy and Hobby Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) At Amato’s Toy and Hobby Middletown every day feels like a holiday. Toys and crafts in every aisle and an amazing model train display downstairs to thrill children of all ages. Owner Diane Gervais believes that the shopping experience in her store should not be a chore, but should be fun. She has set up toy testing stations where shoppers can get a true hands on feel for a toy or game before they decide to make a purchase.

This is the store’s 79th year in business. It was started by Diane’s father and now a third generation has joined the business, Diane’s daughter Caroline who also enjoys helping shoppers find the perfect gifts for everyone on their lists.