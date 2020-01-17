Closings
ShopRite has free nutrition counseling to help you reach your health goals

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — ShopRite is making healthy eating a breeze. You can meet with a registered dietitian for free nutrition counseling and even shop together to create a list personalized just for you. 

“Really it’s all about balance,” said ShopRite Registered Dietitian Courtney Huggins. “So making half your plate vegetables, making a quarter starches and a quarter your protein.”

With fresh produce, fully-stocked aisles and a caring staff, you’re in good hands at ShopRite. 

“We want ShopRite to be your wellness destination,” said Mary Perrino, a registered dietitian at ShopRite’s Cromwell location. “We want it to be more than just a grocery store to you. We’re offering all of these awesome health services to help you feel a little bit better going into the new year.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko meets with Courtney and Mary to try it out!


