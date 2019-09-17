LIVE NOW /
Shoreline Chefs helps raise money for local seniors in need

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

Shoreline Chef’s Fundraiser is a way to show support for Meals on Wheels.

Executive Director of Stan Mingione of the the Estuary Council of Seniors explains how this event is such a big help.

Shoreline Chefs features nearly 20 local restaurants, caterers, and chefs providing small plate tastings of their fabulous recipes.

You can be a part of the fundraiser on Sunday, September 22 at Water’s Edge Resort & Spa in Westbrook from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sous Chef at Penny Lane Pub Michael Nunez shows on how to make braised pork belly, Kimchi slaw, with peanut sauce.

