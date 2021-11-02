Shoreline Family Health Care: Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Teens

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your teen is struggling with emotional and behavioral health challenges, your family is not alone in this struggle and there are resources out there to help.
Here to discuss a new intensive outpatient program is Julie Falcone, Intensive Outpatient Program Supervisor at Shoreline Family Healthcare.
The following are covered:
- Overview of the new Intensive Outpatient Program at Shoreline Family Healthcare
- The benefits of the Intensive Outpatient Program
- Better option than the emergency department
- How the program goes beyond traditional outpatient programs
- What to look for in your teenager as signs of behavioral issues
- What are the goals of the program?
- How the program works – via telehealth
- In-person middle school program available soon
- How do you access the program?
Shoreline Family Health Care is a collaboration between Fair Haven Community Health Care and BHcare.
For more information, visit: shorelinefamilyhealthcare.org