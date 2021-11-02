Shoreline Family Health Care: Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Teens

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your teen is struggling with emotional and behavioral health challenges, your family is not alone in this struggle and there are resources out there to help.

Here to discuss a new intensive outpatient program is Julie Falcone, Intensive Outpatient Program Supervisor at Shoreline Family Healthcare.

The following are covered:

Overview of the new Intensive Outpatient Program at Shoreline Family Healthcare

The benefits of the Intensive Outpatient Program

Better option than the emergency department

How the program goes beyond traditional outpatient programs

What to look for in your teenager as signs of behavioral issues

What are the goals of the program?

How the program works – via telehealth

In-person middle school program available soon

How do you access the program?

Shoreline Family Health Care is a collaboration between Fair Haven Community Health Care and BHcare.

For more information, visit: shorelinefamilyhealthcare.org