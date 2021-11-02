Shoreline Family Health Care: Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Teens

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your teen is struggling with emotional and behavioral health challenges, your family is not alone in this struggle and there are resources out there to help.  

Here to discuss a new intensive outpatient program is Julie Falcone, Intensive Outpatient Program Supervisor at Shoreline Family Healthcare.

The following are covered:

  • Overview of the new Intensive Outpatient Program at Shoreline Family Healthcare
  • The benefits of the Intensive Outpatient Program
  • Better option than the emergency department
  • How the program goes beyond traditional outpatient programs
  • What to look for in your teenager as signs of behavioral issues
  • What are the goals of the program?
  • How the program works – via telehealth
  • In-person middle school program available soon
  • How do you access the program?

Shoreline Family Health Care is a collaboration between Fair Haven Community Health Care and BHcare.

For more information, visit: shorelinefamilyhealthcare.org

