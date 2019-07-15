Sign up for The 48 Hour Film Festival

Breaking News
The 48 Hour Film Festival is the longest running timed film competition in the world. Its back in New Haven for the ninth year.

New Haven Producer Trish Clark along with Filmmaker Frank Fasano III explains how you can compete to make the best short film.

You can be apart of the The 48 Hour Film Project from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 at The Beeracks on Bradley Street in East Haven.

You can see premiere screenings on Wednesday, July 31 at Strand Theatre on Main Street in Seymour from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

