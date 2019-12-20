Six Flags New England: The largest holiday event in New England

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Flags New England is the Holiday Capital of New England will be running weekends and select days now through January 1, 2020.

Santa along with Communications Manager, Jennifer McGrath joins us from Six Flags New England to share details on their annual holiday in the park.

Holiday in the park highlights include:

• 13-foot walk-through gift boxes that light up;

• More than 30 rides including Batman, THE RIDDLER™ Revenge, THE JOKER™ 4D Free Fly Coaster and the all-new HARLEY QUINN™ Spinsanity;

• More than one million dazzling LED lights;

• Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus;

• Festive holiday treats, including turkey sandwiches, soup in bread bowls, candy cane funnel cakes and more;

• 30-foot walk-through ornament with thousands of glittering red and white lights; and

• Immersive experience with scented zones from pine to peppermint

• A 50-foot Kringle Lane Tree with a nightly Tree Lighting Spectacular at 5:00 p.m.

Reserve your time with Santa; no line and no waiting.

Upcoming Events:

Six Flags New England—the Holiday Capital of New England, has partnered with the Springfield Rescue Mission for their first ever, Winter Solstice Sock Drive on Saturday, December 21. Six Flags will be collecting packages of NEW winter socks to spread awareness for National Homeless Remembrance Day on the first day of winter.

Guests are invited to bring a pack of NEW socks in exchange for discounted park admission of $20.19. Packages must include a minimum of 8 pairs and are suggested to be warm thick socks for the winter months. In exchange for their donation, guests will receive an entry coupon for $20.19 (Best deal the property offers). Discount offer is valid one coupon, per person, per donation of a NEW package of socks on Saturday, December 21 only. All donations will remain local and benefit the Springfield Rescue Mission.