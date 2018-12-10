Ski Mount Southington is today's living local deal!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Ski Mount Southington is a great way to get your family outdoors. It's this week's Living Local Deal.
Office Manager Brian McCloskey tells us what you can expect when they reopen on Saturday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m.
You get half off $60 so you only pay $30. You can get eight-hour ski lift tickets.
More CT STYLE
-
- Owner of Arts TV and Appliances offers tips on buying appliances
- In the Bender kitchen: Chef Pasquale cooks roast beef slider with french fries
- Shopping and Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello is here with last minute tips and gifts
- Gr8 Holiday Give Toy Drive is taking place Saturday, December 15th
Don't Miss
More CT STYLE Stories
-
Toy Store in Connecticut - Holiday Shopping at Amato's Toy + Hobby in Middletown, CT
Amato's Toy and Hobby on Main Street in Middletown, CT is celebrating its...Read More »
-
-
-
-
Video Center
-
Judge sets court date for ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort
A judge has set a court date for this week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors with the special counsel's office detailed lies they say he told them.Read More »
-
Dozens of vehicles burn in blaze at Willimantic recycling plant
A large fire was burning in Willimantic late Monday afternoon.Read More »
-
One person dead after car accident in Granby
Granby Police responded to Route 10 just north of Floydville Road for a reported three car motor vehicle accident.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.