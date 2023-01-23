New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the season for winter sports, and if you’re just starting out, you might want to check out the Mount Southington Ski area. There is good snow coverage on all of their trails, and the mountain is fully open.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Mount Southington Guest Services and Marketing Manager Brian McCloskey, who came to talk about their new Terrain Based Learning program.

Terrain Based Learning makes learning to ski or snowboard easier and more fun. By using specifically shaped snow features to naturally control your speed and body position, Terrain Based Learning removes the traditional fears and anxieties associated with your first time sliding on snow, allowing you to focus purely on the fun!

Using Terrain Based Learning, Mount Southington has simplified the process of learning to ski or snowboard down to five simple steps.

In this interview, Brian answers the following questions:

Can you describe what the five steps of

Terrain Based Learning are all about?

Who could benefit from this program?

Can people use the Terrain Based Learning area

on their own, or do they have to take a lesson first?

Is this program only for kids, or can adults use it too?

Once people are tired out from skiing, are there

other things to do on the mountain?

How can people get started with the lessons?

To learn more about Ski Mt. Southington and their Terrain Based Learning program, visit their website at: www.mountsouthington.com