New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Up until 5 years ago, “off season” at the Ski Mount Southington ski area was only for projects needed to get ready for the next winter season. Now, they host a wide variety of spring and summer activities for both adults and children, keeping them busy year-round!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Brian McCloskey, Guest Services and Marketing Manager

for Ski Mount Southington, who shared details about some of the exciting new programs that people won’t want to miss:

Clubwaka Sport Leagues at Mount Southington: The most fun and social 21+ coed sports leagues

across the U.S.

Now, offering Sand Volleyball and Cornhole at Mount Southington!

Make new friends, play sports, and enjoy food and drink on The Mountain Room patio starting this May!



Clubwaka open play Sunday-Tuesday through the month of May



Learn more and register to play at: clubwaka.com

Use the PROMO Code: Mount Southington for a discount

FAST Summer Camp at Mount Southington: Young campers explore their independence while enjoying a fun-filled summer experience.



From Sports to Robotics to Fort Building, Fast Summer Camp programs help young people exercise their brains and bodies!

Learn more and sign up today at: fast-camps.com

The Mountain Room and Patio at Mount Southington – The perfect venue for special events

Weddings

Private parties

Corporate retreats and meetings.

New! Comedy Craft Beer Comedy shows – First one of the season, May 13 https://www.comedycraftbeer.com/events/ms513

To learn more visit mountsouthington.com

Call: 860- 628- 0954 or e-mail: GUESTSERVICES@MOUNTSOUTHINGTON.COM