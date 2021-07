NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer vacation is in full swing and if you’re looking for a field trip for kids of all ages, the New England Air Museum has so much to offer!

Here with more is Director of Advancement & External Affairs is Ron Katz.

Weekly themed activities

Build and fly

Scavenger hunts

Flight science demos

Airplanes

Upcoming events: Soar into Summer runs from June 21 to August 26 and August 21 is the Space Expo.

To learn more, click here.