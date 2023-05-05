New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Happy Cinco de Mayo! If you’re looking for a fun place to celebrate tonight or any night, with an exotic Margarita and a delicious meal, you’ll want to check out Solun Tapas Restaurant and Bar in Woodbridge. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by Owner and Executive Chef, Carlos Hernandez, who came to prepare some amazing samples from their menu.

Watch this interview and you’ll see what goes into making Solun’s Tuna Mango Cerviche, which features fresh, raw tuna, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro and lime. And Carlos will also make a Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita – just perfect for Cinco de Mayo!

The word SOLUN is Spanish for “the sun and the moon.” Carlos opened “Solun” in order to share his passion for Spanish Cuisine, with flavorful elements of Mediterranean Cuisine, all in a traditional elegant setting.

Solun offers a wide variety of tapas (small dishes), entrees, seafood and specialty dishes, along with desserts, cocktails and fine wines. Saturday and Sunday Tapas features a Pre-fixe Brunch, with bottomless Mimosas/Bellinis. They also have a large bar, with Happy Hour from 2 – 6pm every day but Monday, and live music on Fridays. They can accommodate private parties in their spacious dining room, or cater your event at an outside venue. They even have a beautiful outdoor patio for warm-weather dining.

Check out Solun for your Cinco de Mayo plans, and you’ll want to make reservations soon for Solun’s special Mother’s Day Grand Buffet. Just call 203-298-9741 or visit their website at www.soluntapasbar.com or Facebook: @SolunTapasBar and on Instagram: #solontapasct