Southern Connecticut State University: Public Higher Education during COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the pandemic, public higher education took on a new look this spring.

At Southern CT State University, they’ve adjusted and have made provisions for the fall.

Here with all the details is University President, Joe Bertolino.

The following questions are covered:

The challenges and opportunities presented when the university had to go fully online earlier this spring?

How did the university operate during this time? (Teaching, student services, other activities)

How is the university preparing for a potential reopening of campus in the fall?

What will that look like?

To learn more, click here.