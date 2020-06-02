Breaking News
Westfarms Mall reopens Tuesday after closing out of ‘an abundance of caution’ Monday due to ongoing protests
Live Now
NEWS 8 NOW: Sam Kantrow has your Tuesday morning headlines and latest weather forecast

Southern Connecticut State University: Public Higher Education during COVID-19

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the pandemic, public higher education took on a new look this spring.

At Southern CT State University, they’ve adjusted and have made provisions for the fall.

Here with all the details is University President, Joe Bertolino.

The following questions are covered:

  • The challenges and opportunities presented when the university had to go fully online earlier this spring?
  • How did the university operate during this time? (Teaching, student services, other activities)
  • How is the university preparing for a potential reopening of campus in the fall?
  • What will that look like?

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.