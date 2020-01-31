1  of  2
Spa-like fitness center and trainer are popular at Elim Park

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) Independent living involves an active lifestyle at Elim Park. While it has many top amenities that attract retirees, their fitness and wellness center is at the top of the list for many.

Fitness, strength and movement is key to maintaining an independent life. Last year Elim Park hired a full-time personal trainer who has taken their fitness classes and activities to a new level. Class attendance and use of the facility and pool has more than doubled since the arrival of Tyler McCauley.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie, a lot of socialization, people are making exercise fun,” says McCauley.

Classes include chair yoga, tai chi, zumba to name a few and participation is based on an individual’s abilites. Tyler works to tailer programs to people so they are comfortable, yet somewhat challenged.

The fitness and wellness center is in addition to Elim Park’s other amenities which include a village green with a bistro and Nelson Hall, an active theater with new performances each season.

