NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s said the most important years in a child’s development are from birth to about age five so, for parents, picking a pre-school can be a big decision.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko visits ACES Village School where an integrated program allows students with special needs and their peers to develop life-long skills, including acceptance.

“Our program offers an active and supportive learning environment where students with special needs and our “peer pals” learn together through developmentally appropriate theme-based activities,” Special Education Teacher Karen Martin explains. “Students with special needs, it’s important for them to have role models, whether it be in their physical development, in their language, in their play skills.”

For information on the school’s upcoming Open House on March 2nd and 7th from 3-5pm, visit aces.org.