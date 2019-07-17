Spend a week at CT’s Beardsley Zoo for their First Annual Kids Week!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo hosts a Kids Week festival from Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 21.

We are joined by the Director of CT’s Beardsley Zoo, Gregg Dancho to share how much fun kids and parents can have all week long at the First Annual Kids Week at the Zoo.

Dancho brings a kid friend from the Zoo since it’s Kids Week, a juvenile alligator.

Check out Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo located in Bridgeport for dozens of fun-filled activities, live animals, workshops, giveaways and more. This festival is something the whole family will enjoy.

Click here for the week’s activities.