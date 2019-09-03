Spirit Yoga Festival on the Connecticut River in Downtown Hartford September 14-15

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are joined by Event Producer from BuzzEngine, Jacques Lamarre along with Owner of Wabi Sabi Yoga Studio, Pia Oliveri to share what you can expect at the upcoming Spirit Yoga Festival.

The Spirit Yoga Festival takes place on the Connecticut River in Downtown Hartford on September 14 and 15.

There are a wide variety of practices, classes, workshops offered, so this is good event for anyone who wants to sample different types of yoga. Perfect for beginners to very experienced individuals.

You don’t have to do yoga all day; there will be music, workshops, vendors, food trucks, art, etc.

The event is inspired by Bali SpiritFest, an extremely yoga popular event held in Bali. Giving you a mini vacation in an urban oasis.