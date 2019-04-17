Spring Events at Nelson Hall Theater in Cheshire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Did you know that Nelson Hall at Elim Park retirement community is open to the public?

Joining us today is Rachele Patrignelli, the Manager of the Nelson Hall Theatre to tell us about the upcoming Spring Events.

At the Nelson Hall Theatre they offer a catered lunch (lunch and a show) for their matinee performances.

Upcoming Events:

Italian Bred comedy show tribute concerts including: Motown, a tribute to Journey, and the music of James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel.