CT STYLE

Spring Events at Nelson Hall Theater in Cheshire

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 01:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 01:49 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Did you know that Nelson Hall at Elim Park retirement community is open to the public?

Joining us today is Rachele Patrignelli, the Manager of the Nelson Hall Theatre to tell us about the upcoming Spring Events.

At the Nelson Hall Theatre they offer a catered lunch (lunch and a show) for their matinee performances.

Upcoming Events:

Italian Bred comedy show tribute concerts including: Motown, a tribute to Journey, and the music of James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 