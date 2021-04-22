Spring Refresh Beauty Tips with Grace Gold!

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is finally here–and the sunnier weather makes it the perfect time to refresh our beauty routines.

Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold to help us shine with confidence this season.

How can we lighten up our moisturizer?

1. Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25, under $30, Olay.com

How about refreshing our eyes?

2. StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles PLUS, StriVectin.com

Tools can be helpful for sagging skin?

3. Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool, pausewellaging.com

What’s the newest spring fragrance?

4. Bath & Body Works Sunshine Mimosa Collection, bathandbodyworks.com

“I need a good new shampoo & conditioner!”

5. Cuvée Beauty Champagne-Infused Shampoo & Conditioner, cuveebeauty.com

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com

