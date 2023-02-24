New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – While many people think winter is the busy season at Mount Southington, and then things calm down, that’s not the case.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Brian McCloskey, Mt. Southington Guest Services and Marketing Manager, to talk about all the exciting activities people can participate in this spring and summer, and what’s in store during this action-packed season.

In this interview, Brian highlights some of their most popular programs coming up:

Fast Summer Camp – A great, summer-long opportunity for kids to get outside and play! Young campers explore their independence while enjoying a fun-filled summer experience. From Sports to Robotics to Fort Building. Fast Summer Camp programs help young people exercise their brains and bodies! Registration is now open. Don’t wait! www.fast-camps.com

Clubwaka- CLUBWAKA offers the most fun and social, 21+ coed sports leagues across the U.S. Now, there’s Sand Volleyball and Cornhole at Mount Southington! Make new friends, play sports, and enjoy food and drink on The Mountain Room patio starting this May! Join as a team or solo.

Learn more and register to play at: clubwaka.com

The Mountain Room – You plan the fun, here! Available for booking weddings, showers, private parties, meetings or team-building events. It features lofted ceilings with spectacular arching beams and immense windows that wash the space in natural light. Company picnics can be held using both inside and outside spaces. Dates book up early – so don’t wait.

Call 860-628-0954 x216

Special Promotion: The ’23-’24 Ski Mt. Southington Season Pass is being released today, and will be on sale for 1 week only, and with that purchase, you can ski the rest of this season for free.

To learn more about Mt. Southington and all of these events, visit www.mountsouthington.com