St. Vincent's Dr. Channamsetty tells us the symptoms of heart disease and common screenings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - It's heart healthy month. We know that heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women.

Dr. Venu Channamsetty shares that there are multiple tests being offered including calcium scoring testing, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, stress echo, angiogram, ultrasound.

A patient showing signs may have chest pain/pressure, heartburn/GERD, shortness of breath or fatigue with exertion, or palpitations can lead to a heart attack.

For more information, visit StVincents.org/Heart.