Standard Oil of CT proudly sponsors News 8’s ‘Positively Pink’ campaign

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year News 8’s ‘Positively Pink’ campaign is proudly sponsored by Standard Oil.

“We’re proud to sponsor ‘Positively Pink’ with Channel 8 because it’s an important thing that everybody become aware of breast cancer and get examined early,” said Standard Oil Executive Vice President David Cohen of the partnership.

The company has a rich history of giving back and for over a decade has painted it’s oil trucks pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Cohen, along with Standard Oil President Roy Friedman, hopes that this year’s partnership with News 8 will create a lasting impact.

“It’s a very important thing that we can raise awareness,” said Cohen. “You do it with the TV station, we can do it with our oil truck and hopefully we create some awareness and some general good.”