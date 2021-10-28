Standard Oil: Positively Pink

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year, News 8’s Positively Pink campaign is proudly sponsored by Standard Oil. 

Joining us to talk about the partnership and how you can get involved is Executive Vice President David Cohen.

Standard Oil is the largest family-owned provider of heating oil and propane in Connecticut servicing Fairfield, New Haven Counties and some surrounding towns that also offers exceptional service and value.

Standard is and has been involved in several philanthropic efforts including support for breast cancer research, Alzheimer’s disease, The Center for Family Justice, and elder care for seniors.

All month long and into December Standard Oil will be partnering with News 8 to raise funds for breast cancer prevention, treatment, and awareness.

To learn more, click here

