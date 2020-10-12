Standard Oil proud sponsor of Positively Pink Campaign

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and you might have seen a pink oil truck traveling through your town.

Standard Oil is a proud sponsor of News 8’s Positively Pink Campaign. It is the largest family-owned provider of heating oil and propane in Connecticut serving Fairfield, New Haven counties and some surrounding towns.

Standard Oil President Roy Friedman and Executive Vice President David Cohen talks about their company that includes a home security, home and auto insurance and gasoline divisions.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.