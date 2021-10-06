Standard Oil sponsors News 8’s Positively Pink campaign, raises awareness for Breast Cancer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and News 8’s Positively Pink Campaign is proudly sponsored by Standard Oil. The company has partnered with a local nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

“We believe strongly in supporting what’s in our own backyard,” says David Cohen, executive vice president of Standard Oil. “So through the Positively Pink Campaign, we’re hoping that the viewers of Channel 8 will join us in donating to the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative.”

It’s this support from big companies that Joyce Bray, president of the CT Breast Health Initiative, says is crucial to the fight against the disease.

“I think it’s such a wonderful and likely partnership that we’re both focused on the state of Connecticut,” Bray explains. “We are really hoping that after Covid and the loss of income for so many people, but for us in particular, we can get back to the business of funding our researchers because there’s a great need in the world to stop breast cancer.”

To donate: ctbhi.org/donate