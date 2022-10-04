BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the third year, Standard Oil is the proud sponsor of News 8’s Positively Pink campaign.

“We’re really very happy to be part of the of the Positively Pink campaign,” says David Cohen, Executive Vice President of Standard Oil CT. “We know that the money supports research in Connecticut and, you know, hopefully it makes a big impact.”

As part of the campaign, the company has partnered with the CT Breast Health Initiative–which focuses on education and research.

It’s this support that Joyce Bray, President of the CT Breast Health Initiative, says is crucial to the fight against the disease.

“I think it’s really important for people who have great visibility and also some power to step up to the plate and raise awareness for us and help us raise money in that way,” she says. “We are focused on researchers and that is where the money is going. We have given $4.2 million dollars in 20 years and hopefully we can continue that work.”

To donate: ctbhi.org/donate

For more information on Standard Oil: standardoil.com