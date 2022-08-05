New Haven, CT (WTNH) -This month includes Community Health Center Week, an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission & accomplishments of our country’s health centers. It all starts next week, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with representatives from StayWell Health Center, Jamie Angueira, Director of Practice Management, and April Mishler, Dental Hygenist.

Jamie spoke about why Community Health Centers are so important, and about some of the unique services that StayWell Health offers to the community. She says they believe in making sure that there is access to quality health care for area residents, regardless of their ability to pay for it.

Watch this interview to learn more about services you might want to explore.

What makes going to a Community Health Center different from visiting a Primary Care Physician? April says that while most people go for an overall physical check-up with their Primary Care Physician, there’s a wide variety of needs that are serviced by a Center Like StayWell Health Center.

Based in Waterbury and Naugatuck, StayWell Health offers everything from physician care, dental care and podiatry, plus nutritional support. In addition, their Community Programs Department provides assistance with securing insurance and even offers help with filing taxes.

In Celebration of National Community Health Center Week, StayWell Health is hosting a Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, from 12 – 3 pm at 80 Phoenix Ave., Waterbury, CT.



You’re invited to celebrate with food, music, games and a sprinkle of valuable healthcare information and health screenings. No tickets necessary, this event is free and open to the public. StayWell Health thanks Eversource and AlleHealth for sponsoring this event!

Learn more at: https://staywellhealth.org/about-staywell/50th-anniversary/upcoming-opportunities/