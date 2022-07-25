New Haven, CT (WTNH) – It’s already time to start thinking about getting your young ones back to school, and on the “to-do” list, is physicals, immunizations and more. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko talked about how to get started with Dr. Ashton Turner, a pediatrician at Stay Well Health Center, and Allison Separy, Marketing Communications Manager at Staywell Health.

Dr. Turner says, “Getting school physicals in is extremely important, as Connecticut requires school physicals before kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade and then yearly for any student who plays sports for the school. Also, most pediatrician’s offices like to get you in for a yearly physical, and touch base with parents about how their child is growing and developing and getting, making sure that they have necessary supports at school if they need them.”

The Doctor encourages parents to call their pediatrician’s office as soon as possible, to make an appointment for physicals and vaccines – because there’s always a huge rush at the end of August.

He says, “You do not want to be the parent who’s getting a call from the school nurse, saying that your child can’t come back to school until they have these vaccines.”

Allison Separy spoke about what StayWell Health Center offers to local communities. She says, “We’re an outpatient health center located in Waterbury and Naugatuck, providing medical, dental and behavioral health services for all ages.”

“We’re very excited to be celebrating 50 years. This is a major accomplishment for us and we serve the greater Waterbury area. Our goal is to make sure that our parents or our patients are reaching their health goals. And we understand that in order to do that, services need to be coordinated, accessible and co-located. All of our different services are designed to help everyone at all ages.”

Watch this segment to learn more about the many services available to the community at StayWell Health Center, and about their plans for expansion.

You’re invited to attend StayWell Health Center’s First Annual Block party coming up on August 6, from 12-3pm at their Phoenix Avenue location in Waterbury. Free for anyone to come and join.

The block party will offer family-friendly activities like hopscotch, hula hoop, jump rope, limbo, and more. They’ll have a variety of health services available from their organization, and from their community partners as well. Event Sponsored by Eversource.

To Learn more, visit: https://staywellhealth.org/