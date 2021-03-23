STEAM Magnet Middle School is coming to Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES is announcing the new name and the move of their STEAM Magnet Middle School.

ACES at Chase, a Public STEAM Academy on a Private Campus, formerly Thomas Edison Magnet Middle School, will be located at 565 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT.

Here with the details is Principal Karen Habegger.

The following are covered:

What is the ACES at Chase tagline?

What does STEAM stand for?

What makes our program unique?

About the grade levels of our school (6 – 8)

Transportation and free meal programs

Is there any cost to families who apply – the application or the tuition?

How can interested students/families can apply to ACES at Chase? What is the website to apply?

Are their application deadlines? How does the application process work?

Can students apply who live outside of Waterbury?

Will there be a waitlist generated once seats are filled?

Will there be after school programs?

To learn more, click here.