STEAM Magnet Middle School is coming to Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES is announcing the new name and the move of their STEAM Magnet Middle School. 

ACES at Chase, a Public STEAM Academy on a Private Campus, formerly Thomas Edison Magnet Middle School, will be located at 565 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT.

Here with the details is Principal Karen Habegger.

The following are covered:

  • What is the ACES at Chase tagline?
  • What does STEAM stand for?
  • What makes our program unique?
  • About the grade levels of our school (6 – 8)
  • Transportation and free meal programs
  • Is there any cost to families who apply – the application or the tuition?
  • How can interested students/families can apply to ACES at Chase? What is the website to apply? 
  • Are their application deadlines?  How does the application process work?
  • Can students apply who live outside of Waterbury?  
  • Will there be a waitlist generated once seats are filled?
  • Will there be after school programs?

