STEAM Magnet Middle School is coming to Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES is announcing the new name and the move of their STEAM Magnet Middle School.
ACES at Chase, a Public STEAM Academy on a Private Campus, formerly Thomas Edison Magnet Middle School, will be located at 565 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT.
Here with the details is Principal Karen Habegger.
The following are covered:
- What is the ACES at Chase tagline?
- What does STEAM stand for?
- What makes our program unique?
- About the grade levels of our school (6 – 8)
- Transportation and free meal programs
- Is there any cost to families who apply – the application or the tuition?
- How can interested students/families can apply to ACES at Chase? What is the website to apply?
- Are their application deadlines? How does the application process work?
- Can students apply who live outside of Waterbury?
- Will there be a waitlist generated once seats are filled?
- Will there be after school programs?
To learn more, click here.