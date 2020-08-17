Strategies for Retirement: Options for your retirement accounts

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now more than ever it’s important to be thinking about and saving for retirement.

Here to help is the President and CEO of Strategies for Retirement Michael Lehraupt.

Lehraupt discusses options for your retirement accounts left behind in an old companies and the following:

  • What is a Stray 401K ?
  • Why it make make sense to consider moving it
  • Challenges with leaving it behind
  • Hidden fee’s
  • Limited options

