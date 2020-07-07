Strategies for Retirement: Planning for long-term care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we focus on retirement and the importance of having a plan for Long Term Care.

Here with some important information is President and CEO of Strategies for Retirement Michael J. Lehrhaupt.

Lehrhaupt shares how Strategies for Retirement has adjusted to these new times and covers the following:

What is Long Term Care?

The risk

Who pays for it?

What options are there to insure the problem?

Recent Events: Webinar on everything you wanted to know about Long Term Care – E-mail or call the office and they will send you the Replay: E- Mail me at Michael@strategies4retirement.com or Call 203-372-4442

To learn more, click here.