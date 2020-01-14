Strategies for Retirement share five major changes to retirement accounts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With new retirement legislation, now law, there are changes that need to be made to your retirement accounts.

CEO of Strategies for Retirement, Michael Lehrhaupt is here with information on those changes.

Five Major changes to Retirement Accounts:

The Age for Required Minimum Distributions has been increased to 72 The age cap for IRA contributions has been removed Inherited Retirement Accounts must be distributed within 10 years 401K plans are now allowed to include Annuities Opens 401K Plans to Part Time Employees and Small Business

