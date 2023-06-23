New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) There is lots that goes into preparing for retirement, and if you’re at that point in life, our guests today might be able to make the process a whole lot easier for you.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt,

owners of Strategies for Wealth Management, who came to discuss the 5 obstacles that can impact your retirement.

They have a special gift for our viewers, today, which is their book, titled, “Rock Your Retirement.” This is available by scanning the QR Code on the screen, which will give you instant access to a complimentary, downloadable e-version of the book. It’s a great way to get to know what Strategies for Wealth Management is all about, and familiarize yourself with the services they offer.

In this interview, Michael and Laura discuss three of the potential obstacles to your retirement,

and the book talks about the other two. Watch as the Lehrhaupts go into detail about obstacles to watch out for and how they can help you navigate them. These include:

Taxes – They can eat away at your retirement savings.

– They can eat away at your retirement savings. Income – Once you retire, where is it going to come from?

– Once you retire, where is it going to come from? Risk – Taking too much risk with your investments and savings.

Protect, Preserve and Grow: This is their motto. Strategies for Wealth Management can help you protect your money from market risk; preserve your quality of life; and grow your money.

Michael and Laura say it’s never too late to get started working on your retirement plans, but procrastination can really mess things up. They also encourage people to revisit their existing retirement plans, and consider updating them in response to the current climate.



To learn more about Strategies for Wealth Management, and request their complimentary “Rock Your Retirement” book, visit their website at www.strategies4wm.com.

Be sure to catch the Lehrhaupt’s TV show “Rock Your Retirement” airing on WTNH Channel 8, Sunday nights at 11:30pm.

Strategies for Wealth Management has been in business over 30 years in CT. Their main office is in Shelton CT, with an office in Rocky Hill and virtual capability all over the country. They help clients protect and grow their hard-earned money so they can achieve financial freedom, growth and stability.