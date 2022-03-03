Here to help us understand and master the current financial landscape is Michael Lehrhaupt—President and CEO of ‘Strategies for Wealth Management’, a financial planning firm here in CT.

The following are covered:

What are some of the biggest financial concerns this year?

How can we protect ourselves and our money from all of this?

Talk to us about what you do at your firm. Can you help people navigate this?

Tell us about your book coming out

Is there anywhere else we can get some advice?

To learn more, call 203-372-4442 or tune in to ‘Rock Your Retirement’ on WTNH, 11:30 PM Sundays.