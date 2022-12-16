New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The new year is right around the corner and today’s CT Style guests say this is a great time to review your financials. Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt from Strategies for Wealth Management joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio, to discuss important financial action steps we need to be taking, especially at the end of the year.

Watch this interview, as Michael and Laura share details on these 3 important

tasks that are vital to your financial well-being:

Look at your statement and know your FEES

Look at your statement and review your RISK LEVEL

Look at your statement and know your ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE

Remember, you can’t manage what you don’t measure, and reviewing your year-end

statements will allow you to assess if you need to change anything for the new year.

