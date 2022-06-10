Strategies for Wealth Management: How to Build A Rock Solid Retirement Plan-What to Avoid and How to Successfully Create a Strong Foundation

Saving for retirement is important, but not always easy. There are some common obstacles along the road to retirement that everyone should be aware of. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke

with Financial Planning experts Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt, Co-Owners of Strategies for Wealth Management, who explained what to watch out for.

Watch this interview, to learn how to plan for:

Taxes

Unexpected Healthcare Costs

Income changes

Inflation

Market risk

Tune in to Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt’s TV program, ‘Rock Your Retirement’ which airs Sunday nights on WTNH at 11:30pm.

CT Style viewers can receive a complimentary copy of the Lehrhaupt’s latest book, “Rock Your Retirement-A Guide to Building A Financially Sound Retirement Plan” by calling 844-472-4442.

To learn more about Strategies for Wealth Management, visit: https://www.strategies4wm.com/