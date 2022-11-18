New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Rising inflation is impacting Americans all over the country, and it’s a difficult time to be planning for retirement. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt from Strategies for Wealth Management to discuss some smart money tips for everyone.

Laura & Michael say that it’s extremely important to have a strategy in place when it comes to your portfolio/nest egg.

In this interview, the Lehrhaupts talk about three different segments of your finances you should analyze, in order to get a handle on inflation:



1) Money in the Bank – Getting low interest. Tempting to spend. There are better ways to get higher interest.

2) Retirement Income – Have a plan for how much you can take out of Social Security, which should reflect on the current state of inflation.

3) Stock Market Exposure – Don’t Lose Money. Know your level of risk. It takes time to earn

it back once it’s lost.

These tips are just scratching the surface of what people need to know. Michael & Laura have an e-book out about how to prepare for inflation in 2023. It’s an instant download. You can either scan the QR code shown in this segment, or call their office at 203-372-4442.

Find out about their complimentary Rock Your Retirement Workshop on 12/10 @ 10 am. Registration required. Visit their website at https://www.strategies4wm.com/

Be sure to catch the Lehrhaupt‘s program, “Rock Your Retirement” airing on WTNH Channel 8, Sunday nights at 11:30pm.

Strategies for Wealth Management has been in business over 30 years in CT. Their main office is in Shelton CT, with an office in Rocky Hill and virtual capability all over the country. They help clients protect and grow their hard-earned money so they can achieve financial freedom, growth and stability.