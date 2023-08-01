NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) When it comes to your finances, it’s never too early to plan for the future or to help your loved ones plan. CT Style’s Jillian Andrews was joined in the studio by Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt, owners of Strategies for Wealth Management, who came to discuss what Long Term Care is, and how you need to plan for it.

They have a special gift for our viewers, today, it's their book, titled, "Rock Your Retirement,"

which is available by scanning the QR Code on the screen, which will give you instant access to

Chapter 5 is all about Long Term Care.

In this interview, Michael and Laura talk about just how important it is to think about the kind of help you might need as you get older, and what steps you can take to be prepared for these expenses that many people don’t anticipate, as part of their retirement. Below are some of the topics they cover:

activities of living. At some point, you may need help with eating, walking, bathing or dressing. It is care needed for things you may not be able to do physically or cognitively.

70% of adults over age 65 are going to need some kind of Long Term Care.

to receive this kind of support in their own homes. Health Insurance or Medicare don’t fully cover these kind of expenses, which many people are surprised to discover.

There are some options out there for partial coverage.

Michael and Laura say it’s never too late to get started working on your retirement plans, and having professional advice can help ease some of the stress involved in mapping out your future.

