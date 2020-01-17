Strength is just one thing women and men gain at Revolution Fitness Clubs

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Those who work out at Revolution Fitness Clubs in North Haven say there is something very comfortable about the environment. It is state of the art with the latest fitness equipment, but it is the strength training provided here that draws people from far and wide.

23 year old Kelsey Butler-Waitkus is a software engineer in the male-dominated defense industry. She wasn’t athletic growing up. Almost five years ago she started lifting weights, and now competes in powerlifting competitions. She enjoys the physical strength she has gained and also the confidence it has given her in the workplace.

“Especially for young women to have that confidence. To be able to go and translate things like lifting into their daily lives is so beneficial,” she says.

43 year old Tina Caplan lost sixty pounds in the past year and says she is now off of her anxiety medication thanks to strength training. “There is nothing like hitting a three hundred and twenty five pound deadlift first thing in the morning. Nothing else you’re gong to do all day long is going to seem daunting after that,” says Caplan.

Paul Milano is the trainer at Revolution Fitness Clubs. He enjoys seeing the increased confidence in people as they get stronger. “People often think of strength training as a means to get physically stronger but the benefits to strength training go way outside of the gym,” says Milano.

Throughout January Revolution Fitness Clubs is running a “Use it or Lose it” program. The cost is $100.00. If someone trains twelve times within 30 days of signing up they can apply that amount toward more training sessions at the gym or a Revolution Fitness Clubs membership.