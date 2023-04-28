New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) If you’re trying to add more protein to your diet, our CT Style Guests today can certainly help you achieve those gains you’re looking for. Strong Sauce is the first ever, high protein pasta sauce. It’s began, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free. There is nothing else like it on the market. This delicious new product is made by a Connecticut-based and women-founded company.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by the Co-Founders of Strong Sauce,

Stephen Roth, a classically trained French chef, and Callie Bundy, a sports & fitness model & influencer. They came in to educate viewers on how they can eat better, and faster with a versatile sauce everyone can enjoy.

Watch this segment and you’ll learn more about Strong Sauce, and see some enticing, easy recipes that incorporate this high-protein staple, such as Strong Sauce Bloody Marys, Strong Sauce with Penne, and Strong Sauce Margarita Flat Bread. The Founders answer the following questions:

What made you want to start Strong Sauce?

Why did you decide to produce it right here in CT?

As a classically trained, Chef – what ingredients make

this pasta sauce so high in protein? Why is it important to add more protein to all of our meals?

Where can we find Strong Sauce to try it for ourselves?

Upcoming Events include:

PopShop Market: Fairfield Theater Company May 6th

PopShop Market: Milford Green June 10th



To learn more about Strong Sauce High Protein Pasta Sauce, and where you can find it, visit their website: www.strong-sauce.com